Shashi Tharoor, head of Parliament’s standing committee on information technology, and Bharatiya Janata Party MP and committee member Nishikant Dubey came face to face again on Monday. The Congress MP questioned the advertising of the well-known companies to the alleged ‘poisonous’ news channels. Reacting quickly to Tharoor’s remarks, Dubey wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla alleging that the Congress leader misused the standing committee’s forum.Tharoor, a Lok Sabha member from Thiruvananthapuram, tweeted several successive tweets and said, “Should reputed companies advertise on the channel that creates hatred?” He also took the names of several companies advertising and asked, ‘Will they be able to muster moral courage like Parle?’ Tharoor indirectly cited the recent news quoting an official of Biscuit’s renowned brand Parle as saying that the company would not advertise to some channels ‘broadcasting poisonous material’.

Politicians also clashed in the past

BJP MP and committee member Dubey objected to Tharoor’s remarks and alleged that he was misusing the position of the head of the standing committee. He said that Tharoor is violating the advice of the Lok Sabha Speaker to grab media attention. Earlier, both the MPs had targeted each other over the suspension of internet service in J&K and the Facebook case.