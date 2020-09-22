Eight MPs of Congress, CPM, Trinamool Congress and AAP have been suspended for the remaining monsoon session over the uproar during the passage of agricultural bills in Rajya Sabha. In protest against which, indefinite protests of suspended MPs have started in the Parliament premises. Late Monday night, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor met one MP sitting on the dharna and asked about his well being. During this time, the MPs who were sleeping on the ground also got up. During this, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh appeared talking with Shashi Tharoor with a mild smile.From the ruling party on Monday, Derek O’Brien (TMC), Sanjay Singh (AAP), Rajiv Satav (Congress), KK Ragesh (CPM), Syed Nazir Hussain (Congress), Ripun Boren (Congress), Dola Sen (TMC) And Alaram Karim (CPM) was demanded to be suspended. The agrarian bill was passed by voice vote amid protests. In opposition to this, opposition parties like Congress, CPM, Shiv Sena, JDS, TMC, CPI, and Samajwadi Party are protesting in Parliament complex with planks like ‘Murder of Democracy’, ‘Death of Parliament’ and ‘Shem’ Huh.

Sanjay Singh said, farmers pledged in front of Adani-Ambani

AAP party MP Sanjay Singh said that crores of farmers of the country should raise their voice, the Bijpi government has mortgaged farmers in front of Adani-Ambani. He appealed to the farmers to oppose this black law. They say they are on a movement in Parliament. He said that the BJP government has passed a black law against farmers. We have been suspended for opposing the bill.