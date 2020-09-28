Rajasthan Royals wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson, who is in great rhythm in the current season of Indian Premier League (IPL), said on Tuesday that no one can play like former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He said that nobody should try to play like Dhoni.

Samson’s ability to play big shots effortlessly led the team to thrilling wins against Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab in close matches. The Rajasthan Royals succeeded in chasing a record target against the Punjab team. After his blazing innings, Kerala Congress MP Shashi Tharoor called him the next Dhoni.

The 25-year-old Samson, however, dismissed the comparison saying, ‘I can say with certainty that no one can play like Dhoni, nor should anyone try to play like him. Playing like Dhoni is not easy at all, so it should be left aside. I never think of playing like MS Dhoni. He is a veteran of Indian cricket and of this game.

Samson said, “I just focus on my game, what I can do, how I can do my best and how I can win the match.”



Former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir also agreed with this Kerala batsman. Gambhir said that this 25-year-old player should focus on becoming Sanju Samson of Indian cricket instead of becoming the next Dhoni.

Samson strengthened his claim for a place in the Indian team by playing 74 and 85 runs. Asked whether he felt he had done enough to get the attention of the national selectors, Samson said, “Maybe yes, maybe no.” I think I know I am in a good rhythm, my only dream is to win the match for my team. Right now my focus is on IPL.