new Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor targeted the NDA government and said that this government has neither the data of migrant laborers nor any data about the suicides of farmers. He shared a picture in which he allegedly wrote the NDA’s plow – no data enablement. That is, no data is available. Apart from Shashi Tharoor, this photo has also been shared by TMC MP Mahua Moitra.

Sharing this picture, Shashi Tharoor tweeted, “No data on migrant laborers, no data on farmer suicides, inaccurate data on revenue incentives, unclear data on deaths from Corona, blunted GDP Statistics: This government has given new meaning to the NDA. “

No #data on migrant workers, no data on farmer suicides, wrong data on fiscal stimulus, dubious data on #Covid deaths, cloudy data on GDP growth – this government gives a whole new meaning to the term #NDA! pic.twitter.com/SDl0z4Hima – Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 22, 2020

Let us tell you that on the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament, an MP questioned the government that how many migrant laborers died in the 68-day lockdown implemented across the country from March 25 to prevent Corona infection? In response to this question, the Central Government replied that no data of this is available. As such data was not collected.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also targeted the government for this. He had said, “Modi government does not know how many migrant laborers died in lockdown and how many jobs went. Did you not count if you did not die? Yes but sad the government was not affected, they have seen their death, there is a Modi government which has not been reported. ”

