A song from the movie ‘Trishul’, ‘Mohabbat is a big work thing, work is a thing’, in which Shashi Kapoor is repeating in his sobriety and flamboyant style with Mashuka Hema Malini that ‘Love is a big work thing’. ‘ These were not just lyrics for a film for Shashi Kapoor because his whole life was decorated with love. Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Candle’s love story may have started this same 53 years ago but hardly anyone will find it difficult to accept Bollywood’s most amazing love story even today.

In the film industry, Shashi Kapoor made people crazy with his acting and style. In the 70s, there was no shortage of girls who were bothered by them. Even he himself had a crush on the actresses of the Bollywood industry, but in the heart of Shashi Kapoor, Jennifer Kendall had confirmed her place years ago.

This love story was started in 1956 and after that Shashi Kapoor could not get out of this love all his life. Well, it started in a very interesting way. In fact, even before coming to films, Shashi Kapoor was more inclined towards theater. He may have gained a lot of recognition in mainstream cinema but he was associated with theater from the earliest times. He had joined a theater group called Shakespearenama which was run by Geoffrey Kendall. His only daughter was Jennifer Kendall. Shashi and Jennifer met and the love began to climb.

Shashi was very comfortable about his life from the beginning. He had disseminated at an early age that he had to get married and earn money by working hard. Therefore, at the age of 18, he was ready to marry Jennifer Kendall, 4 years older than him. Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer got married in 1958. However, the Kapoor family here was also not comfortable with the foreign daughter-in-law. Shashi Kapoor became a father within a year.

Jennifer got cancer in the year 1982. Shashi Kapoor underwent treatment from doctors from Mumbai to London, but Jennifer died on September 7, 1984. Jennifer and Shashi Kapoor were together for 28 years. After Jennifer’s death, Shashi Kapoor spent 31 years alone with her memories.