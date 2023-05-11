As is well known, the large video game companies usually make their consoles with components from external companies, the clearest example is that Nintendo switches use a chip NVIDIA in order to power the device. And now, it has been reported that Sharp is creating the screen for a new console that has yet to be confirmed.

On an earnings call, the CEO of Sharp, Robert Wusaid the electronics company will launch pilot LCD panel production lines for the new device during its current fiscal year ending March 2024. That coincides with the announcement of Nintendowhich says they will not reveal anything new until the end of their fiscal year.

Here is what is mentioned:

I cannot comment on any details about specific clients. But as for a new game console, we have been involved in its R&D stage.

It is worth mentioning that Sharp has already collaborated with Nintendo on previous occasions, first at the stage of the DS, because they made some screens for the console in its different versions. For their part, they helped with the assembly of Switch, so they would be continuing in terms of collaboration with this company that is now booming.

For now, it remains to wait for more news about that supposed console.

Via: VGC

editor’s note: This comment is quite suspicious, and suggests that the next generation of Nintendo is getting dangerously close. While the wait is over, you have to enjoy games like Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom.