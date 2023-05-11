sharp announced that he is working on gods LCD display for a “new gaming console” portable and clearly the first thought immediately goes to Nintendo Switch 2 or whatever will be the name of the next console of the great N.

This detail was revealed by Robert Wu, the CEO of the company, during the last meeting with shareholders. Specifically, he revealed that Sharp plans to launch the production of the LCD screens of this mysterious new portable console during the fiscal yearwhich will end on March 31, 2024.

If we are actually talking about the displays that Nintendo Switch 2 will mount, then we are perfectly in line with the timing suggested by Nikkei Asia in a recent report, where the magazine states that the console will not arrive before April next year. Also, keep in mind that Sharp has a long history of cooperation with Nintendo. For example, she made the screens for the DS and was involved in the assembly of the Switch.

That said, Wu declined to divulge any possible details about the company that commissioned the production of these LCD displays, but stated that Sharp is involved in the R&D phase (research and development) of the console.

“They can’t talk about any details regarding specific customers. But as far as a new gaming console is concerned, we’ve been involved in its R&D phase,” Wu said, as reported by Bloomberg.

In short, there is a good chance that the console in question is the long-awaited successor to Switch, but at the same time we absolutely cannot rule out that it is a device made by another company, even considering how much the portable console sector is attracting the interest of different players on the market, just think of ASUS ROG Ally and Steam Deck.