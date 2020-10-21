Due to the rapidly increasing expenses for corona tests and other pandemic-related costs, significantly higher premium increases in the statutory health insurance are feared than previously known. “We can expect crisp premium increases in the next year without the problems in the system being resolved,” said Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) the Tagesspiegel.

He therefore rejects the plans of the federal government to use financial reserves of the statutory health insurance companies in the amount of at least eight billion euros to cope with the corona costs, especially since enormous vaccination costs could be added next year.

Weil announced a Federal Council initiative to prevent costs from being passed on to the general local health insurance funds (AOK) and company funds. The aim is to stop the Health Care and Care Improvement Act through the Land Chamber in its current form. If necessary, he will call the mediation committee.

Weil therefore advocates involving the private health insurances more closely in the financing and the federal government should inject more than the previously planned five billion euros in order to close the financing gaps.

The Federal Ministry of Health from Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) had presented a package of measures in mid-September to stabilize the additional contributions in the statutory health insurance. The increase in the federal grant is welcomed in the Länder, but according to their calculations it is by no means sufficient.

In particular, funds that have managed well would be punished, as it were, criticized Weil. The crux of the matter is that the premium increases that can already be expected due to the worsening of the pandemic and the vaccination costs in the coming year could only be the beginning. A financing gap in the statutory health insurance (GKV) of more than 16 billion euros is expected. To finance additional costs and to compensate for lower income from the corona crisis, the GKV is to receive five billion euros more in tax money through the federal grant. ,

Eight billion euros are to flow from the reserves of the health insurance funds into the health fund. The remaining gap of three billion euros is to be closed by increasing the average additional contribution rate for 2021 by 0.2 contribution rate points to 1.3 percent – but now there are growing concerns that this will not be enough, which is why not only Weil enforce a different cost distribution want.

The National Association of Health Insurance Funds had already criticized the plans as socially unbalanced and as a massive interference with the autonomy of self-administration.

“Now there is a real grip on the coffers, the system cannot take it,” said Weil. It is feared that when the reserves are used up, many statutory health insurances will slide into the red and the additional contributions could ultimately rise significantly more.

Because: The federal government must distribute costs differently

“Ultimately, premium increases are hidden tax increases for the vast majority of payers,” said Weil, who warned against permanently weakening the health system. “What we are experiencing is an intervention that could change the health system as a whole.”

In addition, the biggest chunk of costs is still to come: “If it goes well, it will be next year a comprehensive wave of vaccinations go through Germany, which will cost a lot of money. “And of all things, the wealthier, the self-employed and the civil servants were spared.