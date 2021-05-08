D.According to an analysis by the comparison portal Verivox, the energy costs of private households in Germany are as high as they were before the start of the Corona crisis. After spending on heating, electricity as well as gasoline and diesel initially fell sharply in the course of the pandemic, they have increased by almost 15 percent since their low point in November. In April 2021, the average energy costs for a model household were 3831 euros per year. They were thus at the same level as in January 2020.

“The rapid rise in energy costs for private households is primarily due to the strong price increase for petroleum products,” says Verivox energy expert Thorsten Storck. Heating with oil has risen by 43.3 percent in the past six months. For 2000 liters of heating oil, 849 euros would have had to be paid in November 2020, in April 2021 it was 1217 euros. There was also a clear plus for gas. Here the costs for 20,000 kilowatt hours have risen from 1095 euros to 1184 euros. This corresponds to an increase of 8.1 percent. Electricity has risen by around 3.2 percent in the past six months. Petrol and diesel have also become significantly more expensive. On average, drivers would have had to spend 22.5 percent more on refueling in the first quarter.

“In the last few months, many price-driving effects came together: In addition to the expiry of the temporary VAT reduction, the introduction of the CO2 price caused a jump in costs,” explained Storck. At the same time, the oil prices, which fell sharply in the corona pandemic, recovered with the global economy picking up again.

Figures from the Federal Statistical Office also show the sharp rise in energy costs. From March 2020 to January 2021, the prices for household energy and fuel were both below those of the same month last year. Since then, the lower prices have been over. For April, the statisticians determined an increase of 7.9 percent compared to March 2020. According to preliminary figures, the total inflation rate reached 2.0 percent for the month in Germany.