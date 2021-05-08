The Region of Murcia has registered 78 new positive cases for Covid-19 until 11:59 p.m. this Friday, in a day without deceased because of this disease, according to sources from the Ministry of Health. A) Yes, the number of registered deaths remains at 1,596 and the total number of people affected by Covid-19 in the Region of Murcia since the beginning of the pandemic in 111,181.

Of the 78 new cases, 20 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 11 to Cartagena, 5 to Cieza, 4 to Cehegín, 4 to Molina de Segura, 4 to Torre Pacheco, 4 to Totana, 3 to Alhama de Murcia, 3 to Caravaca de the cross. The rest are spread over various locations. The number of active cases stands at 731 in the Region of Murcia (11 more than the previous day), of which 67 are admitted to hospitals (12 less). Of them, 29 (the same) are in intensive care. The rest, 664, remain in home isolation (23 more) and there are 108,854 people cured, 67 in the last day. In addition, the number of tests carried out continues to grow, specifically 1,052,881 PCR and antigens and 108,953 antibodies have already been carried out.