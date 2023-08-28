The stock fell by about 87 percent to the level of 0.35 Hong Kong dollars, bringing the market value of the share to 4.6 billion Hong Kong dollars ($ 586 million) only from a peak of more than 50 billion US dollars in 2017.

Evergrande, which is undergoing a long debt restructuring process, announced on Sunday a net loss for shareholders of 33 billion yuan ($4.5 billion) in the first half of this year.

This loss is in addition to losses of more than 582 billion yuan in the previous two years, as it was the company’s first loss for two full years since its listing in 2009.

It is noteworthy that the company had applied to resume trading in Hong Kong at 9 am, Monday, after it said this month that it had fulfilled its obligations under the listing rules in Hong Kong after improving the internal control system and procedures.

The last time Evergrande’s shares were traded was on March 18, 2022, when the company lost more than 95 percent of its market value from its peak in 2017.

And the Chinese company announced on Monday that it had postponed meetings with a group of creditors, just hours before they were scheduled for today, adding to the uncertainty in a drawn-out process to finalize one of the largest restructurings in the country ever.

The company indicated its desire to allow creditors to assess recent developments, including the resumption of trading in its shares.