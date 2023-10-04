Brent crude futures fell $3.30, or 3.63 percent, to $87.62 per barrel by 1456 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.29, or 3.69 percent, to $89.18 per barrel.

During the session, Brent crude oil was trading at its lowest levels since September 1, as the lowest level during the day reached $87.55 per barrel by 1456 GMT. The lowest level of West Texas Intermediate crude during the day, amounting to $85.86 per barrel, was its lowest level since September 5.

The US Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday that crude oil inventories in the United States fell by 2.2 million barrels to 414.1 million barrels during the previous week ending on September 29, but crude oil inventories at the delivery center in Cushing, Oklahoma, rose for the first time in eight weeks.

A poll conducted by Reuters reported that gasoline stocks rose by 6.5 million barrels, compared to expectations of a rise of 200,000.

Oil prices remain under pressure from demand concerns fueled by macroeconomic challenges.

During its online meeting, on Wednesday, the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Committee kept the group’s production policy unchanged.

Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) quoted Oil Minister Saad Al-Barrak as saying on Wednesday that oil markets are moving in the “right direction” by achieving a balance between supply and demand.

The Saudi Ministry of Energy confirmed that Riyadh will continue to voluntarily reduce its oil production by one million barrels per day until the end of this year.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that the joint voluntary production cuts from Russia and Saudi Arabia contributed to creating a balance in the oil markets.