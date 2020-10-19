Members of the Bundestag from several parties have criticized the increase in powers for the federal government in the corona crisis. “For almost nine months the government in the federal, state and local governments has been issuing ordinances that restrict people’s freedoms in an unprecedented manner in post-war Germany without an elected parliament having even voted on them once,” said the SPD. Legal expert Florian Post of the newspaper “Bild” (Monday edition).

Post also criticized “Bild” according to the meeting of the Chancellor with the Prime Ministers of the federal states. The Basic Law does not have a conference between the Chancellor and the heads of government of the federal states. This is “not intended as a legislative body”. He is tired of this approach. It is not about the “undisputed need for measures”, it is about the fact that the elected parliaments have to be asked and involved.

“This is a worrying development,” said Union parliamentary group vice Carsten Linnemann (CDU) of “Bild”. Parliament must “again more self-confidently demand its role as legislator and then also fulfill it”.

On Friday it became known that the Federal Ministry of Health wants to extend and expand the special rights for Spahn beyond March 31, 2021 in an urgent procedure. The new version of the Infection Protection Act would enable Spahn to issue regulations on his own, insofar as this “is necessary to protect the population from the risk of serious communicable diseases”. This is what it says in a draft law that AFP has received. First the “Rheinische Post” reported on the draft.

The draft provides, among other things, that the Federal Minister of Health can control international and national travel at his own discretion and issue regulations for airports and seaports if the infection situation requires it. For this purpose, “nationwide protective measures” should be enacted by ordinance, according to the draft. The template also provides that all citizens receive free access to a possible corona vaccine.

The new version of the law would also mean that travelers returning from risk areas are at risk of loss of earnings: If they have to go into quarantine after returning from a designated risk area, they should not be entitled to compensation for loss of earnings.

So far, Paragraph 56 of the Infection Protection Act regulates that employees who have to go into quarantine receive compensation for the loss of earnings.

The CDU economic politician Jana Schimke warned in the “Bild” that authorization bases must be used cautiously and “only in exceptional cases”. This is understandable when using medical personnel in the event of a pandemic. “But in a parliamentary democracy, I think that giving the federal government more and more power with regular laws is problematic,” said Schimke.

Bundestag Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki (FDP) warns of damaging democracy if important decisions to combat the corona pandemic continue to be made by the federal and state governments instead of parliament. “If we as parliament do not fulfill our task now, then democracy will be permanently damaged,” said Kubicki at an event of the “Bild” newspaper on Sunday evening. “It is the job of parliament to make essential decisions and not the job of members of the government.”

FDP politician Kuhle: Parliament must be more involved

FDP domestic politician Konstantin Kuhle told the “Rheinische Post”: “After the Bundestag granted the federal government special rights to fight the corona pandemic for a limited period of time in March of this year, the Federal Ministry of Health now wants to make them permanent.” According to Kuhnle, this step would be one permanent shift of powers from the legislature to the federal government. “A self-confident parliament shouldn’t allow that to happen,” the FDP politician continued.

Kuhle called for the President of the Bundestag German politican to influence Spahn “so that parliament is more involved in the decisions in the Corona crisis”.

The legal policy spokesman for the SPD parliamentary group, Johannes Fechner, said: “The decisions of the administrative courts show that the statutory powers for the executive are too vague, especially when it comes to restricting fundamental rights.”

The population only has confidence in the decisions if the corona protective measures are legally secure and are not overturned by the courts.

The coalition partner SPD has already announced resistance to the plans. However, the SPD does not want to participate in the expansion of the minister’s powers. “It won’t come that way,” said AFP from the SPD parliamentary group. The SPD will not agree to an expiry of the power to issue ordinances for the minister: This is about “far-reaching encroachments on fundamental rights”. The SPD also complained that the ministry had put the proposal into the vote “at very short notice”. (AFP, Tsp)