GThe managing director Max Eberl of the Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach has harshly criticized the German Football Association (DFB) in view of its management crisis. “The fact is that we as a club Borussia Mönchengladbach can no longer identify with the DFB, we cannot understand and understand all the intrigues and machinations,” said Eberl in an interview with the Stuttgarter Zeitung and the Stuttgarter Nachrichten.

For months a dispute has been simmering in the top of the association, which recently culminated in the fact that DFB President Fritz Keller equated his Vice Rainer Koch with the notorious Nazi judge Roland Freister. Keller has now announced his resignation for next Monday, in the short and medium term, General Secretary Friedrich Curtius, Treasurer Stephan Osnabrügge and Amateur Vice Koch will also leave their current posts.

Ultimately, the base suffered from the power struggle, especially in times of the Corona, said Eberl. “It cannot be, for example, that the amateur clubs still do not know how football is going in their area, because those responsible at the DFB have so far clung to their posts more than worrying about the important things about football “, said the 47-year-old:” We have to find fresh new people in German football who are no longer entangled in power struggles – and instead finally tackle the important issues that will accompany football in a sustainable manner. “