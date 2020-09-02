Before the election year 2021, internal party criticism of the parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus will be louder. CDU and CSU will meet on Wednesday for a closed meeting.

Berlin – The year 2021 promises for the Sister parties CDU * and CSU* quite a bit of excitement. Because with the upcoming Bundestag election in just under a year the parliamentary group that has been the Chancellor poses without Angela Merkel* in the Election campaign pull. Even if the CDU / CSU does not yet have to agree on a candidate for chancellor, they will Parliamentary group this Wednesday with a Closed meeting already set the course for the election campaign year.

CDU / CSU: Before the closed meeting in Berlin – internal criticism of parliamentary group leader Brinkhaus is getting louder

Under the motto “JETZT.Zukunft” the parliamentary group meets in an event center in Berlin’s Westhafen. Also the Chancellor wants to attend the meeting after the cabinet meeting. Behind the scenes of the closed conference, however, things should be anything but harmonious. According to information from bild.de especially on a person: Group leader Ralph Brinkhaus.

Above all, the leadership style of the 62-year-old is said to be repeatedly criticized within the party. Brinkhaus, who opposed the long-term chairman in 2018 Volker Kauder prevailed, should therefore always use the wrong tone when dealing with his party colleagues. “He yells at us in front of the assembled team,” says an unnamed member of the Top of the faction across from bild.de on.

Union parliamentary group leader Brinkhaus does poorly in terms of media presence

The public perception of Brinkhaus apparently worries the group. In an internal evaluation of the Media presence The group leader did not do well and even had to get behind him SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich sort. Communication between the two coalition partners Brinkhaus and Mützenich is also not satisfactory.

Also in the CSU regional groupthat at a potential Candidacy for Chancellor from Markus Söder* would become enormously important Brinkhaus viewed critically. The Bavarian Prime Minister Among other things, he is bothered by the 61-year-old’s hasty advances. So it had Brinkhaus End of April despite Corona crisis* pronounced against an increase in the short-time work allowance and relief in the catering trade.

Söder counters Brinkhaus irritably: “Can save us the rest of the time”

Söders According to other participants, the answer should have been irritated at the time. “You Ralph (Brinkhaus, editor’s note), then you’d better say that right at the beginning when we talk to those from the SPD meet, then this will be over in a moment and we can save the rest of the time, ”he says Prime Minister quoted. In the end it was true Brinkhaus in the coalition committee then for both proposals.

The personality is there Brinkhaus at today’s Closed meeting not on the agenda, the position of the Group chairmen but could be of great importance in the decision year 2021. Internal circles say, however, that nobody can use personnel quarreling at the moment. First of all, the content should be clarified. (fd) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editors network.

