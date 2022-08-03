Home page politics

Of: Patrick Mayer

Split

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach presents the corona rules for autumn in Germany. Immediately there is clear criticism from Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria.

Munich/Berlin/Stuttgart – One is prepared for the fall, said Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (SPD) on Wednesday (3 August) in an interview with the newspapers of the Funk media group know as a precaution. The SPD politician and FDP Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann had agreed on future corona rules, laid down in a new infection protection law for Germany, which is to come into force on October 1st.

Corona rules in Germany: new catalog of measures by Karl Lauterbach for autumn

The focus is therefore on the mask requirement, which means a comeback of the regulation in some federal states. And in others like Bavaria a continuation of the measure.

The federal government also gives the 16 federal states the opportunity to make adjustments depending on the infection process. Not only that the corona rules in German federalism will again not be uniform prompted criticism, some of which was clear. The proposed measures provide an overview:

Mandatory for all federal states: optional corona rules of the countries: Measures in the event of a so-called concrete danger: Masks are compulsory on airplanes and in long-distance transport, masks and test certificates are compulsory: for access to hospitals and care facilities (vaccinated and those who have recovered are excluded), people infected with corona must go into isolation after a positive test Masks are compulsory on buses and trains as well as in publicly accessible interiors and schools, compulsory corona tests in schools and daycare centers Mask requirement at events, minimum distance of 1.5 meters, upper limit of persons for events and binding hygiene concepts, See also Girl (14) dies in roller coaster accident in Denmark amusement park

Criticism of the timetable for autumn and winter came from Stuttgart, for example. The state government in Baden-Württemberg was downright disappointed with the new draft of the traffic light federal government (SPD, Greens and FDP) for the Infection Protection Act. “We would have hoped for more from the draft, since the decisive means, namely a comprehensive toolbox for the countries, is not provided,” said Minister of Health Manne Lucha (Greens) of the German Press Agency (dpa). The design falls short of expectations.

Corona rules for autumn in Germany: criticism from Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria

Lucha criticized, among other things, that it was not possible to introduce so-called 2G or 3G restrictions or contact restrictions in private and public spaces if the infection situation worsened in extreme cases. “We hope that we will not need anything apart from basic measures next autumn and winter, but in the event of an emergency we must be able to act quickly and without hesitation,” said Lucha. Displeasure was also heard from Munich.

“I would say: Well thought is not always well done. Of course, I welcome the fact that infection protection is making further progress. Also that the topic of masks in the interior gains importance. But there are still many, many questions that are simply still open in terms of implementation and enforcement,” said the Bavarian Health Minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU) in an interview with the TV station SAT.1 and announced for the Free State: ” We’ll have to do some reworking on that.” Holetschek would also have liked more uniform regulations on the corona virus to avoid renewed confusion between the countries this time.

In the video: Corona measures make sense for autumn? Bayern’s Klaus Holetschek criticizes

“You have to vote. Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria – when countries border each other, there is still a need for discussion. I would have wished for more uniform announcements that make it clear how things work. That reminds me a bit of the old hotspot regulation, which to be honest wasn’t very practicable and legally secure,” said the Landshut-born and Munich department head.

Corona measures for autumn: regulatory gap between infection protection laws?

Another point of criticism: The old Infection Protection Act is valid until September 23rd, but the new catalog of measures will only come into force on October 1st. Holetschek demanded energetically at SAT.1: “This loophole must be closed.” (pm)