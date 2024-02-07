Home page politics

From: Simon Schröder

Press Split

Right-wing populist Tucker Carlson announces that he will interview Putin and receives harsh criticism from the Ukrainian side. The Kremlin contradicts Carlson's statement that Western media does not ask Putin for interviews.

Moscow – Tucker Carlson, former host of the right-wing conservative news channel Fox News, gave on Tuesday (06.02.) via X announced that he was the Russian president Wladimir Putin interviewed. In his X-Post, Tucker justifies himself by saying that it is his duty as a journalist to inform people. He noted that despite large aid packages and monetary support from the United States, many American citizens know little about the conflict. He further denounces the established media, which are numerous Volodymyr Zelensky interview, but do not send any inquiries to the Russian President.

Kremlin contradicts Carlson's account: “We get a lot of interview requests.”

The Kremlin, however, disputed Carlson's account and said they had received many requests to interview the Russian president. Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman, told the press: “We receive a lot of interview requests for the president.” When asked why Tucker Carlson was given permission for an interview, Peskov said his point of view differed from other Western media outlets. In his X-post on Tuesday, Carlson also told his followers that he was available for an interview with Zelensky. “We also requested an interview with Zelensky. We hope he accepts it.”

The American right-wing populist Tucker Carlson. (Archive photo) © AFP



Reactions from Ukraine clear: Carlson as an “enemy of democracy”

Ashton-Cirillo, a junior sergeant in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, expressed sharp criticism in an exclusive interview Newsweek: “Carlson is not just an enemy of democracy, he is an enemy of humanity itself.” Ashton-Cirillo reported on site as a journalist from March 2022 Ukraine war, before she decided to join the armed forces of the Ukrainian Army. She further criticized Carlson's journalistic work. He goes against US values ​​when he interviews people like Andrew Tate.

Ashton-Cirillo also doesn't rule out testifying before Congress: “Maybe it's time for Tucker and I to testify before the Senate to find out whether Carlson really is the foreign agent he obviously claims to be.”

Carlson cozying up to Putin

The Kyiv Post commented decisively on Carlson's decision to interview Putin: “As Russia threatens American journalists with prison and pro-Russian Republicans deny help to Ukrainians, Tucker Carlson is cozying up to Putin.” Military aid to Ukraine continues to be a hotly debated topic in the US Congress. Some Republicans tried unsuccessfully to block military aid to Ukraine last Tuesday.

Freedom of the press remains severely restricted

In general it is Freedom of the press in Russia severely restricted since the start of the Ukraine war. Just last Saturday (February 3rd), numerous journalists were arrested during a protest. Russian wives protested in Moscow demanding the return of their husbands from the Ukrainian front. The arrested pressmen were released a few hours later without charge. (Simon Schröder)