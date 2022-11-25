The comments of Alves, who is currently participating with the “samba dancers” in the World Cup, came during an interview with the Italian sports newspaper “La Gazzetta dello Sport”.

The 39-year-old, who currently plays in the Mexican League, joined Mbappe for two seasons in Paris Saint-Germain, but he has a strong relationship with Messi, his former Barcelona colleague, and Neymar, who played with him in the Catalan team, Saint-Germain and the Brazil national team.

Alves’s statements carried a sharp attack on Mbappe, indicating that he kept the ball too much and preferred to rely on himself instead of passing to his colleagues.

What did Alves say about Mbappe?

• “Mbappe is a phenomenon, but he has not yet understood that his two attacking colleagues are two phenomena greater than him.”

• “Neymar and Messi are unique. They can see and do things that no one else can see or do.”

• “A great player should always know and understand who he is playing with. Your teammates enhance your abilities.”

• “You have to be smart to take advantage of the potential of Neymar and Messi. They are geniuses. I think I can control the ball, but when I play with Messi I give it to him, and also with Neymar.”

• “If Mbappe passes the ball to Messi and Neymar, he will score 150 goals.”