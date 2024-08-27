Sharon Murder, the Killer’s Two Escape Routes. Everything That Still Doesn’t Add Up in the Summer Mystery

The Killer of Sharon Verzeni he managed to avoid being framed by as many as 60 camerasa record. Everything would suggest a plan studied in detail, the trail of the professional hitman is taking shape. But there are still too many things that don’t add up in the reconstruction of that tragic night of July 30 in Terno d’Isola in the Bergamo area. Who stabbed the 33-year-old barmaid to death and then fled without leaving any tracesThe killer – reports Il Corriere della Sera – managed to dodge all the cameras along the route from Sharon’s house to via Merelli, where her partner Sergio also lives Ruocco to the scene of the crime, which It is 850 meters away. From the crime scene the escape routes there are essentially two of them, but it is necessary to know that route in detail: hence the hypothesis of a premeditated murder. It also delves into Sharon’s past and habits.

The girl in fact, according to what was reconstructed by the prosecutors – continues Il Corriere – he often went out late at night. It took practically the same route. Even in winter he walked in the dark with his down jacket on. The oddities reported by the parents to the investigators therefore seemed to be the norm for Sharon. The other hypothesis about the killer is that of a stranger who lives nearby. And which therefore could have escaped the cameras in the simplest way: coming back home. “The police should look for him in these buildings“, say the residents. But in this case there would still be a lack of motive: why kill a girl without robbing her, if he is a scoundrel? And then there’s the man on the bicycle. He was caught on video 400 meters from the crime scene. He could be the murderer or a witness. But has not been found yet.