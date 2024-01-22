When Sharon (15) walked into the music room in the aid institution where she was staying, two boys closed the door and locked it. They abused her. When that came out, Sharon had to return to the area where those same boys were waiting for her. Now she wants to expose what happened to her and others while they were looking for help. 'I don't want anything to do with youth care anymore.'

