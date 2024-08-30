A long and meticulous work that led to the result that we all hoped for, first and foremost Sharon Verzeni’s family.

That crazy bike ride, the wrong way. The most suspicious element of that absurd night. A sensational turn in the murder case of Sharon Verzeni which is leaving everyone speechless. Not only is there someone arrested, but a confession was obtained almost immediately.

The thirty-year-old of Moroccan origin who was driving that bikesarrested on charges of repeatedly stabbing Sharon Verzeni, has reportedly admitted the crime. After about a month of research and investigations on every front, the mystery finally seems to have ended.

It went from DNA tests on all the inhabitants of the area of ​​Sharon Verzeni’s murder to viewing hours and hours of footage from dozens of cameras in the surrounding streets. It was a month full of questions, questions on practically everyone. First the partner, the dynamics in the family, the colleagues at work, then the bank accounts and even sporadic customers of the bar where Sharon Verzeni worked. For a week there was also talk of criminals and drug dealers as possible subjects involved. Were many of these elements a big bluff?

The young man arrestedquestioned by the police, declared that he did not know the 33-year-old and that he killed her during the night between 29 and 30 July in via Castegnate in Terno d’Isola, in the province of Bergamo, without any reason.

The arrested man also added that he had gone out with the specific intention of “eliminating someone”. His identification It was possible thanks to the brand of the bike used for the escape and the clothes he was wearing. A long and meticulous work that led to the result that we all hoped for, first and foremost the family of Sharon Verzeni.

The Carabinieri tracked him down and arrested him in a house in the Bergamo area. The investigators also believe that the act was committed without a motive specific. The 30-year-old does not appear to have any drug dealing ties and did not attempt to rob or sexually assault Sharon Verzeni. Although he has a criminal record for assault, he is not involved in any criminal activity.

The arrested man who confessed is the same one that surveillance cameras captured riding his bicycle away from Via Castegnate on the night of July 30. On that street, at 00:52, Sharon Verzeni was stabbed four times. The woman was out for a night walk when she was brutally stabbed in the back.