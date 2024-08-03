Sharon Verzeni’s funeral, white coffin and crowded church. The parish priest: “The hand of Cain has struck again”

The funeral of Sharon Verzeni, the 33-year-old stabbed to death during the night between Monday 29th July and Tuesday 30th in Terno d’Isola, has ended. The funeral in the church of San Vittore Martire in Bottanuco, his hometown. Accompanying the white coffin on its final journey to the cemetery were the victim’s family – his father Bruno, his mother Maria Teresa, his siblings Christopher and Melody, and his partner Sergio Ruocco – as well as friends and acquaintances of the family. And then, the mayors of Bottanuco, Rossano Pirola, and Terno d’Isola, Gianluca Sala. In front of the hearse, just before the procession left, the family embraced each other.

Outside the town hall, flags at half-mast: the Municipality has declared a day of mourning. “An angel flew to heaven. Your joy and your sweet smile will always be in our hearts. Sure that we will see each other again” reads the funeral poster displayed outside the church.

The parish priest’s homily

“A tragedy has happened and there are no better words to sweeten the pill,” said Don Corrado Capitanio, parish priest of the municipality of Bottanuco, during the funeral homily. “A sudden tragedy. The first image that comes to mind is that once again Cain’s hand struck, that once again evil won because it broke a young life. Because it interrupted projects, dreams, desires of life together”. “Father, into your hands I commend my spirit and we are here to give into the hands of Father Sharon” adds Don Capitanio.

“We also pray for the conversion of those who have lent their hand to evil, so that these tragedies do not happen again, so that conversion can also become redemption, so that no one lives in an experience like this again, like his family members who remain with this pain. We also want to pray for those who in these days are working for the search for the truth, we are all hoping for it, so that the Holy Spirit illuminates and guides their work” he concludes.