The searches ordered by the Bergamo prosecutor’s office at the site of Sharon Verzeni’s murder resumed today, August 29th and in the surrounding streets. The work of the volunteers of Mu.Re., the museum recovering 1915-1918 Alto Garda Bresciano – the organization usually involved in safeguarding the heritage of the Great War that is collaborating with the Carabinieri to identify, with their metal detectors, the murder weapon and other possible clues to the murder – has started again from the fields behind the villa, where the victim had lived for three years with her partner Sergio Ruocco.

An apartment seized immediately after the murder, where the man was able to return only for a few minutes of investigation, accompanied by the Carabinieri. The search by volunteers, accompanied by the Carabinieri and local police, began yesterday and will continue throughout today.