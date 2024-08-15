THE residents of via Castagnate in Terno d’Isola (Bergamo) were subjected to DNA testing. On that street, during the night between Monday 29th July and Tuesday 30th, Sharon Verzeni was killed. The same thing was done in the case of the Yara Gambirasio murder.

According to Eco di Bergamo, in fact, the biological samples taken from the inhabitants of via Castegnate will be compared with the traces found on the body and clothes of the woman, stabbed to death while out for a walk. Further information is also available on the circle of friends of the 33-year-old barmaid.

The ‘Yara Gambirasio method’

As for Yara Gambirasio, the 13-year-old who disappeared in November 2010 and was found dead three months later in a field in Chignolo d’Isola (just three kilometers from Terno), biological investigations are the extra weapon of those investigating.

Sharon Verzeni’s partner was interviewed again by the Carabinieri a few days ago.