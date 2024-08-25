Sharon Verzeni Murder, Witness Speaks at the Window: “When She Turned on Her Right Side, We Saw Blood on Her Back”

The mystery thickens Sharon Verzeni, the 33 year old stabbed to death during the night between Monday 29th and Tuesday 30th July in Island Triplets (Bergamo), while she was walking alone in the street. There are still many question marks surrounding the murder: from the perpetrator of the crime to the motive, from the role of the boyfriend Sergio Rucco to the alleged witnesses. In an area, not particularly isolated, someone will have (necessarily) heard and felt something.

After days of unclear testimonies and a anonymous letter who invited anyone who knew something to “speak up”, the Evening Courier tells today that a womanwho was at the window of his villa that evening, revealed to the investigators of having seen the last moments of the crime.

“Sharon she tried to pull herself up, but she couldn’t: she was right in front of the gate of the villa on number 32. When she turned on her right side, we saw the blood on the back. And we understood after hearing the stab wounds”, the woman says. The stab wounds had reached the lungs and caused the fatal hemorrhage, while a fourth stab wound had wounded the 33-year-old in the chest. “It seemed like the ambulance would never arrive.” The witness remained at the window the whole time, continues the Corsera story, “also because the the carabinieri have cordoned off everything and they immediately started searching in the side streets. They called for help, we counted the minutes, it seemed like the ambulance would never arrive”. Sharon was still alive when they took her away. “We learned that he hadn’t made it from the gesture of the carabiniere: his fists clenched in dismay.”

There eyewitness he tried to ring the doorbells. “I was watching television in the living room with my son, so in his deposition, and the volume was low, given the time, and the windows were all open because it was terribly hot in those days”. “Suddenly, continues the woman – whose name is protected by the confidentiality of the investigation – I heard someone screaming “help, help”but I didn’t worry right away because everything goes around here and you often hear a lot of noise. Then, there was a pause, which didn’t last long, and I heard “help, help” again, this time it was closer and the voice more suffering“.

“When I looked out, I saw the girl coming staggering. She was coming from the square (VII Martiri, ed.) and at first I thought, poor thing, that she was drunk and that she was feeling bad because of that”. These are the last moments after the attack.

Sharon Verzeni Murder, Rift with Boyfriend Ruocco

But not only the woman’s testimony. According to what we read on Sussidiario.net, In the last few hours news has also emerged about Sergio Ruocco and the relationship with Sharon Verzeninot as idyllic as it seemed. From hearings among family members, work colleagues and neighbors it emerged that the couple, who were due to get married next year and would have liked to have a child, actually had some crack. The victim’s partner is not under investigation, but the police interviewed him several times and carried out several inspections of the house where the couple lived.

There is no evidence that he went out when the girl went for a walk, nor that he was at home when she was killed. He claims he stayed home to sleep: he had not accompanied her because he was tired after a day at work. But his position, according to Republicremains uncomfortable precisely because there is no evidence that he actually stayed at homefurthermore some witnesses reported “a disturbance, a moment of difficulty, something that broke the balance”.

Meanwhile, the lockdown continues investigationswith the depositions and collaboration of Sharon’s boyfriend, who continues to show up at the police station when summoned, without a lawyer and as a “person informed of the facts”. Yesterday too, Ruocco went to the barracks only “for a few minutes”.