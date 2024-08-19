Investigations into the murder of continue Sharon Verzeni. In the last few hours the brother and sister of the victim were called to the barracks in Bergamo by the Carabinieri involved in the investigation. Both were questioned and listened to as persons informed of the facts.

Here’s what they reportedly said in defense of the woman’s partner.

Sharon Verzeni: investigations into woman’s death continue

Several days have passed since the death of Sharon Verzenithe woman killed in 33 years old following several stab wounds. According to Roberta Bruzzonethe woman was reportedly caught by surprise during a walk shared with another person.

Dozens of people have been questioned about what happened, but none of these contributions seem to have been fundamental to the investigation. Sharon, once hit, tried to react and even contacted the rescue with the last thread of life slipping from her hands.

Even the videos surveillance cameras in the area have been seized in order to obtain some new information on the identity of the possible suspects. assassins of the woman. In the last few hours also the brothers of the victim were summoned to the barracks to be heard.

Melody and Cristopher Verzeni summoned to the barracks by the Carabinieri of Bergamo

This afternoon Melody and Christopher Verzenisister and brother of the victim, they were summoned in the Bergamo Barracks to be questioned as persons informed of the facts. In this long interrogation the two focused on the role of Sergio RuoccoSharon’s companion. I trust him, he was with my sister for 13 years. He regrets not telling her to stay home because he had gone to sleep. I believe him. I just want to know why she was killed. She only went out with her dog and her partner, she was the most simple and calm person in the world. She always told us everything.

The boy then declared how he totally trusts Sergio and how he intends to find out who has killed the sister. Ruocco has in fact declared that he repentant of not going out with her that night, but unfortunately there is no going back.

Furthermore, it seems that in the last few hours the “Scientology” trail has leaked out.