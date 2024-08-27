These transactions would have created tensions with her partner, Sergio Ruocco, with whom Sharon Verzeni had been linked for over 13 years.

We are groping in the dark, according to what emerges from the investigations now arrived almost a month after the murder of the 33 year old Sharon Verzeni. Lots of witnesses and sometimes no one really helpful, not even the cameras. Suspects who emerge and then are cleared, people who are interviewed who change their story shortly after. It really seems like a very difficult case to solve.

Therefore, they can only continue. investigations on the murder of the 33-year-old stabbed on the night of July 30. Sharon Verzeni was walking alone along Via Castegnate when she was surprised by someone who, as she herself said in the brief phone call to the police, stabbed her several times with a knife.

Research is also focusing on bank movements of the victim, where recent payments of money to Scientology were detected, a very famous organization, with a not too positive reputation, to which Sharon Verzeni had recently joined. The woman had been introduced to the organization by her employers at the Vanilla bar and pastry shop in Brembate.

According to some rumors, these transactions would have created tensions with her partner, Sergio Ruocco, with whom Sharon Verzeni had been linked for over 13 years. Sharon’s family, however, firmly denies these speculations: “They were a close couple, they were planning the wedding for next year. They never had serious arguments”. Yet these expenses for what many call a sort of “sect” exist, they are verified and bring out a certain aura of further mystery.

Despite this, investigators will continue to question potential suspects today. witnesses and to examine the footage from the surveillance cameras. There is still hope of identifying the people filmed between midnight and 00:52. In particular, they are trying to understand who the man on the bicycle who was moving away from Via Castegnate in the minutes immediately following the attack is. He seems to be the suspect of particular interest to the investigators.

Terno d’Isola, the small town in the province of Bergamo where the murder took place, is under surveillance by over 50 cameras. Despite a month of investigations, none of these have yet shown images of Sharon Verzeni’s murderer. The killer, therefore, remains unknown precisely because, perhaps, he intentionally avoided the 60 “eyes” placed along the 800 meters of road where the crime took place.