“I hope the carabinieri find the killer quickly: we can’t help them much more. We’ve already said what we know. However, I don’t think it’s someone we know.” This is what Sergio Ruocco, Sharon Verzeni’s partner, said as he returned to Bottanuco (Bergamo) to the house of the parents of his partner who was killed a month ago.

Today it was thought he would return to work, but the man explained that he will go “tomorrow”. Ruocco, who is not under investigation and who since the day after his partner’s murder has moved to her parents’ house, was not interviewed by the police.

Sharon Verzeni Murder, Comrade Sergio Ruocco: “I Hope They Find the Culprit Soon”



No new call-ups

The investigations initially focused on his partner Sergio Ruocco, but his alibi, that he was at home at the time of the crime, seems to hold up for now. Last Saturday, the man had also returned twice to the provincial Carabinieri headquarters for some notifications. No new summonses are currently planned for him.





Sharon Verzeni Murder, The Mystery of the Cameras: A Blind Spot Could Have Hided the Killer andrea siravo August 25, 2024

Sharon’s father’s thesis

The woman’s father, Bruno Verzeni, is also on the same page as her partner: “Sergio is calm and we are calm” about him, “sure that he is not” the murderer. In the meantime, residents of the Via Merelli area in Terno d’Isola (Bergamo), where the woman lived, have been questioned. According to some, “she often went out late at night on foot and we would see her, she practically always took the same road,” says a woman. The murder occurred ten minutes before one in the morning between Monday 29 and Tuesday 30 July.