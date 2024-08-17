Investigations are still underway to identify the murderer or those responsible for the young woman’s death. Sharon Verzeni. The Carabinieri have examined the footage from the surveillance cameras and for this reason they have also requested the DNA of some women, since they do not want to exclude any hypothesis.

Sharon Verzeni

Here are the latest updates on the story.

Sharon Verzeni: investigations into the woman’s murder continue

The young woman’s last moments of life Sharon Verzeni were an agony for the woman and, apparently, this suffering she would not have experienced it alone. At the time the woman was attacked there were other people present peoplesome on foot, some by car.

The memory

This is some of the information that the Carabinieri were able to extrapolate by examining the footage from the surveillance cameras located in Chestnut Street in Terno d’Isola. This means that in the darkest moment of her life Sharon was not alone and perhaps someone could have seen more than what was declared.

Among the many questions that investigators are asking, everything that has to do with the relationship with Sergio Ruoccowith hypothetical family friends and even the victim’s habits. The most important thing that has emerged so far is precisely that relating to the presence of witnesses at the time the woman was killed. Some of these people were identified and questioned, but none of them reported seeing any suspicious movements.

DNA Request Also Reaches Women

Obviously little is known about this murder, but in the next few days all the videos of the cameras in the area will be carefully examined. Of course, it will take some time to get the necessary answers.

The Road to Crime

There are about 60 cameras and each of them has collected several testimonies relating to that evening. It will therefore be necessary to do a precise job that will require several hours. Not to mention the analysis of the license plates of the cars and all the dynamics that will be presented in the clips.

In order not to lose any important information, the police decided to request the examination of the DNA even for some local women. This is because the hypothesis of female involvement in the case is not eliminated.

Some time ago a was found Significant DNA at the crime scene and it is precisely for this reason that it will be necessary to compare the additional genetic traces found at the scene with this. It is hoped, therefore, to put a face to the person who ended the life of this innocent woman.