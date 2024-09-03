Moussa Sangare, the 30-year-old who confessed to killing Sharon Verzeni, told investigators that he did not want to get rid of the murder knife but kept it as a “souvenir” of the incident.

“I didn’t throw it in the river because I wanted to keep it to remember what I had done, as a memento,” he confided to the Bergamo preliminary investigations judge who was questioning him.

The murderer – born in Milan to parents originally from Mali – said he threw the clothes he was wearing the night of the murder into the Adda River, while the knife was buried near the embankment: “That way,” he explained, “I could check again if it was still there.” And when the judge asked him if he wanted to keep it as a “souvenir,” he replied, “Yes.”

Sangare said he regretted what he had done, “but – he added – unfortunately it happened, a month has passed, I can’t cry, and I can’t be depressed for months”. “That thing there – he said – lasts a couple of days, then you have to recover, otherwise you get down and you never get up again”.

The investigating judge of Bergamo has confirmed the precautionary custody measure in the Bergamo prison against him (but the man could soon be transferred, having been the target of incendiary bombs thrown by other inmates).

Verzeni – writes the investigating judge in her order – was killed “in the total absence of any understandable motivation, in a completely casual, absolutely gratuitous, not to say downright capricious manner”.

Nevertheless, the murderer is considered by investigators to be capable of understanding and willing: His “mental state”, the investigating judge further emphasizes, is “intact”. “To dispel any doubts”, observes the judge, were the doctors who visited him in the psychiatric ward as soon as Sangare entered prison, according to whom the 30-year-old “does not suffer from any trace of psychiatric pathology, neither remote nor recent”. The man also denied having consumed alcohol or drugs the night of the murder.

In the order, the investigating judge describes the murderer as “a subject who, often in the grip of boredom, was assailed by the desire to truly experience strong emotions”. The charge against the man is now of murder aggravated by premeditation and futile motives.

