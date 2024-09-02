Sharon Verzeni Murder, Moussa Sangare’s Interrogation

The interrogation of Moussa Sangare, the 31-year-old arrested for the murder of Sharon Verzeni, lasted a couple of hours. The young man confirmed the statements he had already made immediately after his arrest, reiterating that he had killed without a real reason.

Sangare, in fact, confirmed that “there was no motive” adding: “I don’t know why I did it”. Then, to the investigating judge, the 31-year-old explained that he left the house with a “feeling that I can’t explain” that pushed him “to want to do harm”.

“I don’t know why I did it, I wanted to hurt someone,” Moussa Sangare said after being arrested for the murder of Sharon Verzeni.

Meanwhile, Sister Awa declared to the Evening Courier who had long been worried about her safety: “I was afraid of dying too. My brother tried to kill me. What he did to Sharon could have happened to me. I am convinced of that.”

“It was an escalation. My mother Kadiatou and I did everything we could to help him. We didn’t want to believe what he confessed. Mom and I burst into tears. But maybe if they had listened to us, Sharon would still be alive. Our thoughts are with her and her family.”

The family, in fact, had already reported Moussa three times: “The first in 2023, the last in May. Damage, domestic violence, mistreatment. We were in danger. No one took action. Both my lawyer and I wrote to the mayor, to the social workers. The signs were all there. We wanted to help him free himself from his addiction. We tried: they said he had to show up voluntarily. He didn’t.”