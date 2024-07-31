What is the truth about the tragic end of the poor Sharon Verzeni? The death of the 33-year-old, which occurred between the night of July 29 and 30 along the streets of Terno d’Isola, a municipality in the province of Bergamo, still remains an enigma to be solved. Much of the information in the hands of the authorities, certainly, is not yet public knowledge and in the next few hours there could be some very interesting and crucial developments on the matter.

According to the first reconstructionsthe woman was walking down the street when she was suddenly struck and fatally stabbed. The woman had time to call for help but there was no way to save her because the wounds were very serious from the start.

Sharon Verzeni used to do long night walksa habit confirmed by her father Bruno. The man returned immediately from vacation with his wife as soon as he learned the very sad news. He confirmed his daughter’s choice, justified by the prohibitive weather conditions for summer walks during the day. “She went out late because of the heat, almost always with her partner, and they took the usual walk to get some fresh air. She also did it to try to lose weight, as recommended by the dietician.”

Suspicions immediately fell on the woman’s partner, as it was immediately thought that a crime had taken place inside the sentimental spheresince it was not a robbery or a sexual assault. That evening, her partner Sergio Ruocco, described by the victim’s father as “a splendid boy”, did not accompany her and did not even notice that she had gone out. Sharon Verzeni’s father states:

They had dinner together, but he was tired and went to sleep. He didn’t realize that Sharon had gone out. She must have taken out the garbage and then gone for a walk. I don’t know what happened next. The police woke him up, and as far as we’re concerned, he’s a wonderful boy.

The father added that Sharon was not getting over it concerns of any kind and was happy at work in the pastry shop in Brembate where she had been employed for some time. “She was happy at work and was happy. In mid-August she was supposed to leave for vacation with her partner,” stressed the father, shocked by what had happened to his daughter. Everything seemed calm, at home and at work, according to what he and those who know her say.