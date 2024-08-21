The first results of the autopsy performed on the lifeless body of Sharon VerzeniThe 33-year-old woman brutally murdered a few weeks ago was reportedly struck very quickly and most likely with a kitchen knife.

Sharon Verzeni

Here’s what we know about the autopsy.

Sharon Verzeni: What stage are the investigations at?

Sharon Verzeni she was a 33 year old woman who some time ago was killed by some stabs in the back that unfortunately left her no escape. The woman died during the night between July 29th and 30th in Island Triplets and the last thing he tried to do was to alert the police.

Sharon Verzeni

At this time the investigations are still ongoing because there are not all the elements to draw conclusions. Most likely however, Sharon she knew her attacker, as she had walked with him for a while before being taken by surprise.

Even the videos of the surveillance cameras are being examined by investigators and several people have been questioned to provide their version of the facts. Unfortunately, however, it is not easy to find a guiltyeven though the police are doing everything they can to bring justice to this poor woman.

The autopsy results

The autopsy the coroner performed the examination on the 33 year old’s body Matthew Marchesi and only now are the first results starting to come in. According to the expert, Sharon was taken by surprise because of the speed of this aggression, which she could not have accounted for in any way.

Epigraph Sharon Verzeni

Analyzing the woundsit emerges that the woman may have been hit by a kitchen knife used with speed and confidence by someone who knew only too well what to do. Unfortunately, it is not possible to determine whether the wounds were inflicted with the hand left or right. This element could have narrowed down the number of subjects involved.

The medical team also performed the toxicology tests to check for the presence of substances inside the blood of the victim. The results have not yet arrived, but the family claims that the woman had never been attracted by this type of resources. This test will serve to understand Sharon whether she was drugged or whether the attackers did not exploit this aspect.