The death of Sharon Verzeni shocked everyone, as did the last moments of the poor girl’s life. The last moments of the girl’s life saw desperate screams and cries in the attempt for someone to save her. What happened?

Sharon Verzeni

The latest updates.

Sharon Verzeni died from stab wounds

Another woman’s name, Sharon Verzeniis added to the list of feminicides that have occurred in Italy in recent times. The 33-year-old girl from Terno D’Isola passed away on the night of July 30, killed by several stab wounds.

The crime scene

Unfortunately there are still too many question marks on this story, as we don’t even know who took her life. Of the murderer only fragments taken from the surveillance cameras in the area. Some passersby tried to help the girl when they saw her injured and collapsed on the ground.

The blows that were inflicted on her back and abdomen, however, left her no escape. Even the attempts at resuscitation were of no avail. The young Sharon died once she arrived at the hospital, but had already lost consciousness in the ambulance.

The last seconds of life spent in terror

To try to find a guilty to this story and give justice to poor Sharon, the police are trying to reconstruct her last moments of life. We know that the girl had left the house where she lived with her boyfriend, but the neighbors said they did not hear anything, not even the smallest of arguments.

The victim’s home

Then there is a time gap and then Sharon who contacts 112 while she is in Via Castegnate, declaring that they have been attacked and stabbed. A neighbor declared that she saw the girl stagger and finally cling to a railing while she was already covered in blood.

At that moment, some boys inside a car stopped and helped her and, later, other people intervened to understand what was happening. At the moment the house of Sharon and her partner is under fire. kidnapping while the Carabinieri investigations continue to identify the guilty.