A 31-year-old man on a bicycle was arrested for the murder of Sharon Verzeni. According to investigators, there are “serious indications of guilt” in the case of the 33-year-old barmaid stabbed to death on the night between July 29 and 30 in Terno d’Isola in the Bergamo area.

The man, an unemployed Italian, was stopped by the Carabinieri who identified him from the Municipality’s video surveillance systems, while he was on a bicycle and was quickly moving away from the crime scene. The man is believed to be the alleged perpetrator of the murderThe investigations have allowed us to gather serious evidence of guilt, evidence of the risk of repetition of the crime, of concealment of evidence, as well as the risk of escape.