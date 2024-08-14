The case concerning the death of Sharon Verzeni continues to have gaps that investigators intend to resolve as quickly as possible. The woman’s ex-partner, Sergio Ruoccowas then interrogated for 5 hours by the police.

Here are the man’s words regarding the victim’s last hours of life.

Sergio Ruocco questioned by the Police: the updates

A few hours ago the Carabinieri of the Provincial Command of Bergamo have decided to interrogate the former companion of Sharon Verzeni, the 33-year-old woman killed a few weeks ago. Sergio Ruocco he was put under pressure for at least 5 hours precisely in order to obtain information that could have made the difference in the case.

The man then went to the barracks to be questioned as person informed about the facts. Obviously, the journalists were aware of the information, which is why they rushed to the scene but did not receive any kind of response.

Ruocco, who works as a plumber, reportedly released statements in which he testified that the questions he answered were always the same. He then concluded his speech by declaring that, in his opinion, what he said could not be considered of much help to the investigation.

The version of the facts of the victim’s ex-partner

Sergio Ruocco then told what were the hours prior to Sharon’s death. The two spent the evening of July 29 in their home until the plumber said he went to sleep around 10 p.m.

The man said he didn’t notice of the exit of his girlfriend, as he was apparently woken up by the Carabinieri once the incident had occurred. His statements would appear to have been confirmed by all the footage recovered from surveillance cameras in the area.

Young Sharon was killed in the early hours of July 30 due to four slashes which proved fatal for her. The victim was aware of what was happening to her, which is why she started screaming, managing to alert 112.

In addition to Sergio Ruocco, several people living in the area were questioned precisely to understand if anyone had seen or heard anything. Also implicated in the investigations are Parma rice, who are examining the clothes of the victim in order to highlight possible DNA belonging to the killer. At the moment this is still unknown.

