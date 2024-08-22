For a few days now there has been talk of the presence of a super witness who may have witnessed the killing of Sharon Verzeni. The man, Antonio Laveneziana, he did not want to cooperate with the police, declaring that he had not seen anything. He was therefore written in the register of suspects.

Antonio Laveneziana

Here are his words.

Antonio Laveneziana has been investigated by the authorities

A few days ago we talked about the existence of a super witness regarding the killing of Sharon Verzeni. The person directly concerned answers to the name of Antonio Lavenezianawho was investigated by the police just a few hours ago.

Sharon Verzeni

The man, 76 years old, lives a few meters from the street where the young Sharon was attacked and killed and is said to have gone out onto the balcony to smoke a cigarette. cigarette at the moment the woman was hit. One of the men took him back cameras located in the area.

This truth was however lied to by Antonio, who declared that at that moment he was sleeping, which is why he would not have noticed anything. We know that he is originally from Ostuni and in life he was a plumber.

The words of the super witness regarding the night of the crime

A few hours ago, the Carabinieri carried out a inspection in Sharon Verzeni’s house, although the reason for this was not specified. Perhaps they acted with the aim of gathering new information or to verify the information they already had.

Antonio Laveneziana

Anyway Antonio Laveneziana it turns out be one of the first investigated in this ugly story that seems to have no end. He was investigated for false testimony because he had declared that he was sleeping when the cameras filmed him on the balcony. In this regard, the former plumber wanted to provide investigators with his version of the facts. I didn’t see anything, I didn’t see any bicycles. I didn’t see anything, I thought it was a car accident.

What will the truth be?