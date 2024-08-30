The testimonies of the last few days highlighted the presence of a man on a bicycle near the murder: he is said to be a 31 year old man, Italian and unemployed

A glimmer of light has been shed in the investigation into the murder of Sharon Verzeni. On the night of August 29, the Carabinieri of Bergamo stopped a 31-year-old man, unemployed and of Italian nationality, believed to be the alleged perpetrator of the crime. The man is identified as the subject filmed by the surveillance cameras in via Castegnate. He was quickly moving away from the crime scene on a bicycle.

Breakthrough in Sharon Verzeni Case: 31-Year-Old Man Arrested

According to investigators, the arrest, ordered on the basis of evidence gathered during investigations conducted by law enforcement under the guidance of the Bergamo Public Prosecutor’s Office:

“Serious evidence of guilt, evidence of the risk of repetition of the crime, of concealment of evidence, as well as the risk of escape”.

The case, which has deeply shaken the community of Island Tripletscould be close to a definitive solution. The acting prosecutor of Bergamo, Maria Cristina Rota released a statement to the Evening Courier and The Echo of Bergamo:

“We have reasons to be moderately optimistic that we will soon find a solution to the case, but at this time, please, let us work in peace. The population must not be so alarmed as to change their lifestyle. The territory is sufficiently controlled by the police forces.”

In the meantime, investigations continue on several fronts. The Carabinieri, together with the experts of the Museo Recuperanti Mu.Re., specialized in the recovery of war devices, have combed the manholes of numerous streets in the town, looking for possible clues. At the same time, investigators are investigating Sharon Verzeni’s personal relationships, without excluding any hypothesis

In the last few days, the testimony of a pizza chef of Terno d’Isola, who reported the absence of a man, North African, a well-known frequenter of the town’s main square. According to the pizza chef, this individual, often involved in nighttime brawls, has not been seen since the evening of the murder. Investigators do not exclude that the absence of this person is due to the massive presence of the police rather than direct involvement in the crime.

The murder weapon has not been found and authorities are continuing to monitor all investigative leads. The public will be updated on developments during a press conference scheduled for 12:00 at the Bergamo Public Prosecutor’s Office.

