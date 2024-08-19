Sharon Murder, the Area of ​​Drug Dealing and Degradation. The Trail That Leads to a Convict

The truth about the murder of Sharon Verzenithe 33-year-old from Bergamo killed last July 30, is still missing but the circle is closing in more and more. They would be twenty people in the crosshairsit’s all about the subjects framed by the cameras near the crime scene and at the exact time someone stabbed Sharon several times and then escaped disappearing without a trace. There is the belief – reports Il Corriere della Sera – that still someone is not talkingwhich could depend not so much on the desire to cover the killer, but rather to remain on the margins, in the undergrowth of a drug dealing and degradation area with a list of criminals among the regular visitors.

Attention, at the moment, is on about twenty people framed by the video surveillance systems on the edge of the crime scene. The news has leaked out – continues Il Corriere – of some attention given to a person on a bicycleand in fact it is so. This person, probably a manwas wandering around via Castegnate around 00.50 on 30 July, but the investigators are more inclined towards a eyewitness That not for the responsible. Anyway, it would be important.

Yesterday the summonses to the barracks continued, where targeted people are also asked to undergo a DNA test (40 have been sent to the RIS in Parma so far, but the investigators have not confirmed any data) in the hope that interesting results will arrive on the findings, such as the clothes and some knives: the murder weapon is still missing. Comrade Sergio Ruocco spent Sunday at the Verzeni family’s home. With a short note, through their lawyer, the parents and brothers want to thank the investigators “for the tireless work“.