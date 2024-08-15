Sharon Murder, The Truth Is in Her Phone. The Trap Appointment

The yellow of summer remains without a solution. Who killed Sharon Verzeni? It has now been 15 days since that tragic night of July 30, when the 33-year-old barmaid was found lifeless on a sidewalk in Island Tripletsthe town in the Bergamo area where she lived with her boyfriend. The investigations initially focused on her partner Sergio Ruoccobut nothing came out. His alibi is reliable, he was at home and he is not never been caught on camera. Everything is now concentrated – reports La Repubblica – on the analysis of his phonebecause during her night walk Sharon has perhaps exchanged messages with someone.

The hypothesis – continues La Repubblica – is that the killer knew about the passage of Sharon, right there in the center of the country and right at that moment. And here comes to the rescue the last whisper coming from investigative circles, comforted by the first technical analysis of some importance: the Victim’s phone numberin that fifty minute walk, he would have generated traffic. Activity. It is not known whether calls or messages, nor how many and with whom, incoming or outgoing, whether from registered or unknown numbers. But traffic. Which projects the hypothesis of an appointment, or more likely a trap. But there is also a second investigative hypothesis, namely that the killer acted randomlytreacherously attacking any victim, without robbing them, perhaps without even knowing them.