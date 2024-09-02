Sharon Murder, the “Evidence” of the Murder on the Cardboard with the Smiley Face and on the Statue

New details emerge in the murder of Sharon Verzenithe 33-year-old stabbed to death in Terno d’Isola in the Bergamo area. The killer, Moussa Sangareconfessed everything and this morning in the first interrogation after the arrest, he will have to begin to shed light on the many grey areas that still remain. In the meantime, one of the witnesses comes out into the open, the woman looking out the window who saw Sharon collapse to the ground lifeless on the night of last July 30th. “I heard – the woman reveals to Tg1 – his cries for help“. Once, twice. “Only the second time was a most painful lamentI was looking out the window and I saw the girl collapse to the ground. From behind, backwards“. The stab wounds, four, left her no escape. Sharon “rolled over onto her side and remained in that position. Then I saw the blood coming out“.

In the confession-ridden interrogation, Sangare said he had killed Verzeni for no reason: it could have been her, the victim, or anyone else. But there are still many aspects that the 31-year-old, now in prison, will have to clarify. “Moussa Sangare He had no accomplice. He acted alone“. Furthermore, he confessed that before killing Sharon — as well as on cardboard cutout that he kept at home and on which he had drawn a smiley face — reports Il Corriere della Sera – had “made other tests with a statue of a woman which is located in the Terno park”. A circumstance which, if confirmed, could try premeditation.

“I was afraid of dying too. My brother tried to kill me. What he did to Sharon could have happened to me. I am convinced of that.” Awa, sister of Moussa Sangaretogether with her lawyer, recounts the years of violence that she and her mother had to endure at the hands of her brother. “We reported it three times but nobody did anything for us Sharon would still be alive today. Everyone knew. Nothing was done. Maybe a health check should have been requested. No one showed up, no one checked. Moussa lived at night, he slept during the day. He didn’t work, he was unemployed.“.