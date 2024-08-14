Sharon Murder, Boyfriend Still Questioned. The Trail That Leads to “Dangerous Patients”

The case remains shrouded in mystery to the murder of Sharon Verzenithe 33-year-old girl found lifeless on the night of July 30, after an evening walk in her town, Island Triplets in the Bergamo area. The investigations continue but there is no breakthrough, the killer seems to have disappeared into thin air. But investigators have decided to listen to the boyfriend again of the murdered barmaid, the feeling – reports Il Giornale – is that Sergio Ruocco knows more than he says, in fact he is questioned as person informed about the factsSharon’s companion had already been interrogated immediately after the assassination after the suspicions investigators had initially focused on him.

The 38-year-old had said that to be in bed at the time when Sharon was out doing her usual thing evening walk on the advice of the dietician. And his alibi – continues Il Giornale – was confirmed by two cameras of the couple’s neighbors: the videos show the girl leaving the house around midnight and then no one else. Not only that: at the back of the villa there is a hedge and Ruocco would have had to step over her if he wanted to to go out and come back secretly. But on the night of the crime he was made to strip, and There were no wounds or abrasions on his body.

But the hunt for the killer of Terno d’Isola also passes from the RIS tests in search of traces of DNAfor which the outcome is awaited. A final investigative lead leads decidedly elsewhere: checks are in fact underway through the family doctors on possible dangerous patientseven in neighboring countries. Because after two weeks, no motive has emerged that could have pushed someone to act with such brutality and the case remains without suspects.