The Killer Recounts the Last Moments of Sharon Verzeni’s Life

“I saw a girl with headphones looking at the stars in the sky. I approached her from behind, put my hand on her shoulder and said, ‘I’m sorry for what’s about to happen.'” Recounting the last moments of the life of Sharon Verzeni it’s his own murderer, Moussa Sangareas emerges from the minutes of his interrogation.

Then, after those words, “I struck her heart because I wanted to kill her. But I couldn’t.” Then, as he writes, Republicthree more stab wounds. But in the back. Sharon, in that dramatic moment, says several times to her killer: “Why, why, why”.

To bleed During the interrogation he stated that he had identified other possible targets that night, before Sharon Verzeni. “I greeted some of them,” he specified. Among them were also the two boys of 15 and 16 years old, one of them was wearing a Manchester United shirt.

He would have gone further with them, “I threatened them with a knife and then I left”. He desists. Then. In Piazza VII Martiri he sees the 33-year-old pass by. And decides that she will be his victim. In less than a minute he turns his bike and follows her. And stabs her. He himself says that “she even tried to escape” after the first stab, and even after. But the wounds were too deep.

At that point, the killer grabs the bicycle and runs away towards home. Two days later, he buries the knife used to murder Sharon along the banks of the Adda at Medolago, and throws the others knives unused, along with a bag containing the blood-stained clothes, into the river. It was also revealed that this person had made modifications to his bicycle that evening, demonstrating a certain level of premeditation and cunning in his actions.