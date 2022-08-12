Daily Mail: actress Sharon Stone in a Dolce & Gabbana jacket for 190 thousand rubles was ridiculed online

American actress Sharon Stone was ridiculed online because of the ridiculous outfit. The corresponding pictures and comments are given by the publication. Daily Mail.

The paparazzi captured the 64-year-old celebrity in Beverly Hills in capri jeans, a white T-shirt and a red oversized Dolce & Gabbana jacket decorated with floral patterns. It is noted that its cost reaches 2.6 thousand pounds (about 190 thousand rubles). At the same time, the star of the film “Basic Instinct” complemented her image with shoes with a small heel with a clasp at the ankles and a golden pendant around her neck. The published footage shows that there is no make-up on Stone’s face.

Fans were puzzled by the appearance of the actress, which they began to write about in the comments under the material. “Holy cow, this floral coat costs £2,600. It’s crazy!”, “We’ve seen better clothes on her than this”, “Like a straitjacket”, “That doesn’t look like Sharon”, “Terrible coat. She looks twice as big as she is, ”they were indignant.

In July, Sharon Stone appeared topless and delighted fans. The actress posted on social networks a picture in which she posed for the camera without a bathing top in swimming trunks with an animal print in green. At the same time, a towel was thrown over the celebrity’s shoulders, which covered her bare chest.