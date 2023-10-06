Actress Sharon Stone explained the difficulties she is experiencing due to her disability and the possible consequences: here are her statements

During an interview with People, the well-known American actress Sharon Stone he wanted to tell his story. Specifically, you talked about how your life changed drastically after that terrible illness that struck you.

For those who don’t know, way back in 2001, 22 years ago, the well-known actress was the victim of a terrible cerebral aneurysm which risked taking her away forever. Like any terrible evil, however, even though he has disappeared he has left an irreparable legacy.

Apparently, because of that sad illness, Sharon Stone was also forced to pay a price at work. This is because, the limitations which she is forced to do so as not to risk her life, they no longer allow her to participate in any type of film recording.

Sharon Stone reveals her disability: “If I don’t sleep 8 hours I risk epileptic seizures”

Sharon Stone, the very famous American actress, recently gave a very long interview to People.com, in which she spoke about herself without filters. Inside it she talked about how she is today, after that sad illness that almost took her away.

We remember that back in 2001, therefore 22 years old, the actress was struck by a cerebral aneurysm which, although she managed to defeat, left significant signs on her. In fact, during the interview you talked about how: “For a long time I wanted to pretend I was fine”.

In fact, she told how, in order not to have epileptic seizures due to the disease, she is forced to follow very strict rules such as sleeping at least 8 hours: “I’m disabled, which is why I don’t get hired easily.”

He then spoke about how he had to live in these 22 years, after the illness: “I need eight hours of uninterrupted sleep for my brain medications to work, so I don’t have seizures. I have a disability, and that’s why I don’t get hired easily today. These are things I’ve been dealing with for the last 22 years, and now I’m speaking out about them.”

To the microphones of People.comopened up by saying that during the early period of her recovery: “I stuttered, I couldn’t see properly”, he also suffered from memory loss for a long period.

The message and social awareness

These serious signs left her with no way of working, in fact she no longer received any type of call from Hollywood: “I’ve lost everything, my money, custody of my son, career. I have lost all those things that you believe are your true identity, your life” he has declared.

Even today he feels as if he has not recovered everything he lost over time, due to the disease: “I’ve never gotten most of it back, I’ve reached a point where I think this is okay, where I recognize that I’m okay.“.

Finally, he wanted to raise awareness among the public and his fans, pointing out how he found the courage to tell his story. So as to feel “proud of herself”, and its results: “I come from a very disastrous family.”

“I grew up believing that caring for others was what I was supposed to do. It took me a long time to realize that I had a life of my own and that I didn’t have to deal with everyone else. That it was right that I received assistance, that I was okay as a disabled person. I feel proud of myself and proud of my results: from surviving to helping others survive” finished the singer.