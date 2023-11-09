It was January 2018 and Sharon Stone was promoting mosaic. In one of the interviews to talk about the series, the presenter of CBS Sunday Morning asked him, in the midst of the outbreak of Me Too and Time’s Up, if he had suffered sexual harassment during his career. The actress responded with a loud laugh. “You’re laughing, but I don’t know if it’s a nervous laugh or a ‘you’re staying with me’ laugh,” he answered the interviewer, confused. “I’ve been in this business for 40 years. Can you imagine what the business I got into was like 40 years ago? With the appearance I have? Coming from Pennsylvania? I didn’t come here protected. And I have seen it all,” the star answered bluntly. More than five years have passed, and now Sharon Stone has revealed one of those things that she had to see and, above all, endure when she had only been living in Los Angeles for a couple of years.

It was during his appearance in he podcast by Kelly Ripa Let’s Talk Off Camera, in which, at 65 years old, he spoke for the first time about a specific episode of sexual harassment that he suffered from who at the time was a Sony executive: “He took out his penis in front of my face.” It happened during a work meeting in the office of the executive—whom she does not name, because she says, it makes no sense because nothing is going to happen to him—in the 1980s, before she became a world-famous star. for his roles in Basic instinct (1992) or casino (nineteen ninety five).

The actress remembers that she was “very excited” to “wear the best look”—a Ralph Lauren coat and a denim skirt and boots cowboy, precise; “when you’re young you only have one good outfit”—and “meeting the Sony executive.” “I went to his office and it was, you know, back in the ’80s, so the couch was basically on the floor, you know?” podcast. “They were these giant sofas very low and my knees were around my neck and of course I’m very tall anyway so it looked like all legs.” “Oh, it’s true what they say about you, and you are most beautiful. We haven’t seen anyone like you in decades. Everyone talks about you. You are the most eloquent. “You’re so smart and beautiful, and that hair,” she remembers about what he told her. “Then he came walking up to me and said, ‘But first…’ and he stuck his penis out in my face,” Stone continues. “She was very young and as I do when I’m nervous, because I’m basically a very happy person, I started laughing. I started laughing and crying at the same time and I couldn’t stop because I became hysterical. She couldn’t stop, so he didn’t know what to do. So, of course, he put it away and walked in through a door that was behind his desk, and I thought he was gone, so I didn’t know what to do.”

She didn’t know what to do, and shortly after, as she still remembers in detail in that episode, the secretary of the Sony executive came into the office and invited the actress to leave there. “This was not the last of many strange experiences like this in my career.” A one-hour talk in which she also talks about her state of health and the brain damage that she has suffered for more than a decade, and assures that if she did not take her medication every day she would suffer major tremors.

The star says that one of the reasons why she is now recounting her experience is after attending a concert a couple of days ago in Los Angeles, in which the singer talked about the time she went to talk to a producer and suffered sexual harassment. , an incident about which he had written the song he was going to sing. “When I heard this girl sing I thought that in the end everything is still like it was in 1980, and now we are in 2023, 43 years later,” she reflects. “I look at this young woman and she mortifies me that the exact same thing keeps happening. But at least she’s on stage and telling the world, and writing a song. And now the entire audience is singing along with her because she’s not going to tolerate it. There’s no way I could tell this story before and they would still hire me.”

In her talk with Kelly Ripa, the Oscar-nominated actress also wanted to point out that she will always accept apologies from the Hollywood men who mistreated her over the years. For those unapologetic, her message is this: “My statement during Me Too was, ‘You know who you are.’ If you want to come and ask for my forgiveness, I will accept you. I’ll say, ‘I’ll accept your apology and we can talk about it.’ If you don’t, don’t sit next to me again because if you sit next to me again, I will stand up and say in public, ‘I said, don’t sit next to me,’ so believe me.” Stone also remembers how at some screenings the only empty seat was next to her and there were men sitting on the stairs in the hallway because they knew they couldn’t sit there if they were bullies from the Mee Too or had bullied her. “Don’t sit in that empty chair next to me unless you’re going to say sorry.”

Beyond her work in the world of acting—although she lost roles after she suffered a stroke in 2001, according to what she herself has said—today she also dedicates her time to painting. Until December 3, the actress exhibits 19 of his works at the C. Parker Art Gallery in Greenwich (Connecticut); the first time showing his work outside of Los Angeles. Some paintings that have been praised by Jerry Saltz, one of the most prestigious art critics and winner of the Pulitzer. “This new exhibition offers a never-before-seen view of Sharon Stone’s creative prowess. The artist invites viewers on a journey through the vibrant landscapes of her imagination, reflecting her inner world. A testament to Stone’s profound talent,” says gallery owner Tiffany Benincasa. And attention: according to what she tells Kelly Ripa towards the end of the podcastis currently working on his first album with the songs he has been writing.