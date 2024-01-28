Sharon Stone lands on Tinder: “I'm not looking for sex, but love. And I use my real name”

It's never too late to find – or rather, rediscover – love, and this is “the right year”. The actress said it in an interview with The Times Sharon Stone, 65, who chose the dating app Tinder to meet the man with whom she would spend the rest of her life. Very popular among young people, and not only that, but he immediately wanted to set the record straight: “I'm not on Tinder just to fuck someone. This is easy, you don't have to go to Tinder for this. Just having a coffee at the bar or shopping at the supermarket is enough to find someone to have sex with. It is not difficult. Instead I'm looking for love. And I feel like this is the right year, 100 percent.” She had already tried with another popular app, Bumble, but her profile had been blocked because it was deemed fake. This time, the actress who with Basic Instinct she has become a sex symbol all over the world, she got the account verified on the platform, to which she is registered with his real name and surname.



He revealed to the British newspaper about four of his meetings: two went well, two less so. With a man, he only discovered later that he was an ex-convict, and therefore his trust was betrayed. With another, he learned he was dealing with a heroin addict “who had done it 20 thousand times.” She says: “He also showed me the photos. I met him some time ago in the garden of a hotel in Bel Air and I was horrified when he arrived. So I asked the waiter for a glass of water, he asked for an absinthe cocktail. Until I told him: 'Sorry, I can't make it, bye'. And I left.” As practically all members of the app can attest, positive and negative experiences can be had on Tinder. This was also the case for Sharon Stone.

