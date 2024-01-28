Sharon Stone: at 65 years old she is as charming as ever and now she is also officially on the 'market'. Interviewed by the Times, the diva who caused a scandal in 1992 with Basic Instinct by simply crossing her legs, revealed that it was her on Tinder and that this year she wants to fall in love with her. “This is the year. I want to fall in love. One hundred percent”, “announced the former femme fatale of the nineties, interrupting a long afternoon spent with brushes in hand in view of the next art exhibition that will will see the protagonist in Berlin. Married and divorced twice, Sharon has three adopted children aged 23, 18 and 17. The two youngest live at home with her, although Laird, the 18-year-old, is preparing for college “and he's a genius, he's receiving scholarships left and right”, she says with a mother's heart. In addition to painting, once she reached the threshold of old age, Stone began writing songs: “An important artist will record them one in February”, she reveals to the British newspaper who reached her at her home in Los Angeles. Not only that: she is also writing a novel… about nuns.

Aware of the irony of this latest revelation, the star of Casino, Sliver and Total Recall raises her shields: “I am an international artist and my art can take many different forms”, she states without hiding the fact that not everyone they will take it seriously. In the world of art, however, Stone has been lucky: Jerry Saltz, the critic (and Puliutzer Prize winner) of New York magazine appreciates her work, exhibited in recent days at the C Parker gallery in Greenwich, Connecticut where each canvas sells on order of 50 thousand dollars. Sharon received the Times journalist without makeup, her blond hair layered with grey. “I'm falling apart,” she says with a hint of coquettishness: “When I go out in the evening I have to put myself back together with glue.” She is sincere about her love life: “It's been years since I fell in love and I would be over the moon to have a relationship. It's true that I spend too much time painting, but it can always happen.” The experiences on Tinder, on which he searches for love and not sex (“because you can also find that in the supermarket”) have not always been happy: a man who had started dating online turned out to have a criminal record , another was addicted to heroin. Initially Bumble (another dating platform) blocked her as they deemed her profile to be inauthentic. Two positive experiences, but since Covid was there, they never met: “For them I was a kind of therapist.”