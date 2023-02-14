There seems to be no peace for Sharon Stone, 65, and her family. The diva was struck by another tragedy. That she left her destroyed. Her 57-year-old younger brother Patrick died of a heart attack. He was the father of the 11-month-old baby who died of organ failure a year and a half ago.

A tearful Sharon Stone took to Instagram for a quick message of thanks to “everyone who expressed their love” to the family. “Hi everyone, this message is to confirm that, yes, yesterday we lost my brother, Patrick Joseph Stone, due to a heart attack,” the actress says in a broken voice. “And yes, he’s River’s dad, who we lost last year at 11 months.” Patrick is survived by his wife Tasha, son Hunter and daughter Cailee.

“Like every family, we thank you for your love and support at this time of immeasurable grief and appreciate all of your condolences. We have suffered a huge loss these past two years, as have many of you.’ The Basic Instinct protagonist then concluded the clip with a «Thank you very much for the love and support you are showing us and we only ask you to continue to be kind. Thank you”.

And he then added in the post: «Rip, Rest in Peace» sharing a photo with him. The younger brother of the interpreter of «Basic Instinct» died last Sunday in Pennsylvania of a heart attack caused by heart disease, according to the TMZ website. It is not known if he was rushed to hospital or if he was found dead at home.

Patrick Joseph is survived by his wife Tasha, a son and a daughter. “We’ve had to deal with a huge loss in recent years,” adds the actress, who asks her 3.6 million followers to “keep being kind.”