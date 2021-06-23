Basic Instinct star Sharon Stone was criticized online for unflattering words about Meryl Streep’s acting. Twitter users were outraged by an interview the artist gave to Zoomer in May.

In it, Stone stated that she was much better at playing villainous roles than her colleague. She assumed that she could not play well in Basic Instinct or Casino. “And I know that. And she knows it, “- said the celebrity.

Stone said that Streep is indeed a wonderful woman and actress, but there are equally talented people in Hollywood like Viola Davis, Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet and Olivia Colman.

A Twitter user with the nickname streep_lover drew attention to the star’s interview. She wrote that Stone buried her career. In the comments under fasting the rest of the users accused the artist of envy, and also pointed out that none of Stone’s role can be compared to that of Streep.

Sharon Stone previously revealed that she posed nude for Playboy magazine for her role in Basic Instinct. The actress was sure that Catherine Tramell was the right heroine for her.